Two people have been arrested following a shoplifting call over the weekend at a Burlington store.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, they were called out to the 28000 block of the Northwest Freeway just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, loss prevention staff said a male and female suspect used counterfeit money to purchase approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies said they were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The occupants in the vehicle, Jatoya West and De'ondre Moore, were found to be in possession of the stolen merchandise.

Both were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on theft charges.

Bond for each suspect was set at $100.