Harris County Sheriff's Office reports 11th inmate death of 2025

The Brief Harold Alexander Jr. was pronounced deceased after he was found unresponsive. Officials say Alexander had been in HCSO custody for about two weeks. The Texas Rangers will be investigating.



A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead while in custody at the Harris County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Harris County inmate death: Harold Alexander Jr.

What we know:

Detention officers learned at about 10 p.m. Monday that Harold Alexander Jr. was unresponsive on his mattress.

According to the sheriff's office, an officer performed CPR on Alexander until paramedics from Harris Health took him to a clinic. A doctor pronounced him deceased shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Alexander had reportedly been in custody since June 25 on a harassment charge. His passing marks the 11th in-custody death for the Harris County Sheriff's Office this year.

What we don't know:

Alexander's cause of death has not been confirmed. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will perform an autopsy.

What's next:

According to the sheriff's office, Alexander's death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The Texas Rangers will investigate his death. The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division will look into whether all necessary policies and procedures were followed.