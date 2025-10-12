West Harris County: 15-year-old girl arrested, accused of leading chase with stolen vehicle
HOUSTON - A 15-year-old girl will be charged for allegedly leading a car chase with a stolen vehicle in west Harris County, according to authorities.
What we know:
According to Precinct 5 authorities, a vehicle was stolen in the 5400 block of Addicks Satsuma Road, near Highway 6 and Timber Creek Place Lane.
The vehicle was able to escape deputies for about a mile until it crashed into a fence.
Photo credit: Terry Allbritton, Harris County Constable Precinct 5
The 15-year-old driver allegedly left the vehicle and was found hiding in a bush.
Officials say she'll be charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
There is no information on how the teen allegedly stole the vehicle.
The Source: Terry Allbritton, Harris County Constable Precinct 5