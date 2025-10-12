Expand / Collapse search

West Harris County: 15-year-old girl arrested, accused of leading chase with stolen vehicle

By
Published  October 12, 2025 2:52pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A vehicle was reportedly stolen on Addicks Satsuma Road.
    • A teen allegedly led a chase for a mile before crashing into a fence.
    • The suspect was allegedly found hiding in a bush, and charges will be filed.

HOUSTON - A 15-year-old girl will be charged for allegedly leading a car chase with a stolen vehicle in west Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County crime: Teen girl leads chase with stolen vehicle

What we know:

According to Precinct 5 authorities, a vehicle was stolen in the 5400 block of Addicks Satsuma Road, near Highway 6 and Timber Creek Place Lane.

The vehicle was able to escape deputies for about a mile until it crashed into a fence.

Photo credit: Terry Allbritton, Harris County Constable Precinct 5

 The 15-year-old driver allegedly left the vehicle and was found hiding in a bush.

Officials say she'll be charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. 

There is no information on how the teen allegedly stole the vehicle.

The Source: Terry Allbritton, Harris County Constable Precinct 5

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyHouston