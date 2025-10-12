West Harris County: 15-year-old girl arrested, accused of leading chase with stolen vehicle

The Brief A vehicle was reportedly stolen on Addicks Satsuma Road. A teen allegedly led a chase for a mile before crashing into a fence. The suspect was allegedly found hiding in a bush, and charges will be filed.



A 15-year-old girl will be charged for allegedly leading a car chase with a stolen vehicle in west Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County crime: Teen girl leads chase with stolen vehicle

What we know:

According to Precinct 5 authorities, a vehicle was stolen in the 5400 block of Addicks Satsuma Road, near Highway 6 and Timber Creek Place Lane.

The vehicle was able to escape deputies for about a mile until it crashed into a fence.

Photo credit: Terry Allbritton, Harris County Constable Precinct 5

The 15-year-old driver allegedly left the vehicle and was found hiding in a bush.

Officials say she'll be charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no information on how the teen allegedly stole the vehicle.