The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 13400 block of Woodforest.

Deputies arrived and found the teen, believed to be 17 years old, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say around 30 shots were fired.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.