Starting Monday, Harris County public school teachers can register for a $100 credit to buy classroom supplies through a local online vendor.

Harris County Department of Education and the Education Foundation of Harris County have partnered for the third annual Tools for Teachers program, which aims to mitigate the personal costs teachers incur as they buy materials to supplement their curriculum.

The EFHC is offering $200,000 that will be distributed to the first 2,000 eligible teachers to apply.

To be eligible, teachers must teach from grades Pre-K through 12, work at a Harris County public school including ISD-authorized charter schools, and register with a valid Harris County district email address. Independent charter school teachers are not eligible.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at hcde-texas.org/toolsforteachers

Selected teachers will later receive an email with a coupon code and instructions for how to buy the supplies online. The credit cannot be used on furniture, electronics or clothing.

Teachers will be able to shop from Oct. 9 to October 16, and supplies will be shipped directly to the teacher’s school for free. If the items are shipped to a residential address, it will be a $12 fee.