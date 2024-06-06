The man arrested in the Sandlewood Trail Lane stabbings has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rafielle Andrews, 40, appeared in court on Thursday for allegedly attacking a woman with a knife and stabbing a man in the chest, killing him on Wednesday. A Harris County judge set his bond at $325,000.

Rafielle Andrews

Investigators report that Andrews was standing in the 2500 block of Sandlewood Trail Lane holding a knife and attempting to stop drivers.

When one woman stopped, Andrews allegedly stabbed her before she could drive off. According to police, Andrews then stabbed another man, who managed to escape but was later found dead after collapsing in his driveway.