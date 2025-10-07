Harris County stabbing: Man killed on Sunbury Lane
The sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in west Harris County on Tuesday morning.
Man stabbed to death
What we know:
Homicide investigators are at the scene in the 8200 block of Sunbury Lane near Easton Commons Drive.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that a man, who was possibly intoxicated, got into the apartment of another family, and the stabbing occurred.
One man with a stab wound died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and it’s unclear exactly how the stabbing unfolded. No one involved has been identified at this time.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.