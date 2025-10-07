Expand / Collapse search

Harris County stabbing: Man killed on Sunbury Lane

By
Published  October 7, 2025 7:40am CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly stabbing on Sunbury Lane.

The Brief

    • A man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in West Harris County.
    • Homicide investigators responded to the 8200 block of Sunbury Lane on Tuesday morning.
    • According to the sheriff, a possibly intoxicated man got into the apartment of another family.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in west Harris County on Tuesday morning.

Man stabbed to death

What we know:

Homicide investigators are at the scene in the 8200 block of Sunbury Lane near Easton Commons Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that a man, who was possibly intoxicated, got into the apartment of another family, and the stabbing occurred.

One man with a stab wound died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and it’s unclear exactly how the stabbing unfolded. No one involved has been identified at this time.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris CountyCrime and Public Safety