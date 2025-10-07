article

The Brief A man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in West Harris County. Homicide investigators responded to the 8200 block of Sunbury Lane on Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff, a possibly intoxicated man got into the apartment of another family.



The sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in west Harris County on Tuesday morning.

Man stabbed to death

What we know:

Homicide investigators are at the scene in the 8200 block of Sunbury Lane near Easton Commons Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that a man, who was possibly intoxicated, got into the apartment of another family, and the stabbing occurred.

One man with a stab wound died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and it’s unclear exactly how the stabbing unfolded. No one involved has been identified at this time.