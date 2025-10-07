The Brief Two people were found dead on Manor Street in east Harris County. The sheriff's office and constable's office are investigating. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.



An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead in east Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirm.

2 dead in east Harris County

What we know:

An investigation is underway in the 600 block of Manor Street, near Texarkana Street.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was found dead with a stab wound outside of someone's home.

The sheriff says deputies followed a trail of blood to a home where a woman was also found dead with unknown injuries.

What we don't know:

The man and the woman have not been identified. There’s no word on what led up to the incident.

Investigation underway

What's next:

The sheriff’s office and the constable’s office are at the scene. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates.