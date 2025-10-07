Expand / Collapse search

Harris County investigation: Man, woman found dead on Manor Street

By
Updated  October 7, 2025 3:02pm CDT
Harris County
The Brief

    • Two people were found dead on Manor Street in east Harris County.
    • The sheriff's office and constable's office are investigating.
    • It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead in east Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirm.

2 dead in east Harris County

What we know:

An investigation is underway in the 600 block of Manor Street, near Texarkana Street.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was found dead with a stab wound outside of someone's home.

The sheriff says deputies followed a trail of blood to a home where a woman was also found dead with unknown injuries.

What we don't know:

The man and the woman have not been identified. There’s no word on what led up to the incident.

Investigation underway

What's next:

The sheriff’s office and the constable’s office are at the scene. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

