Harris County investigation: Man, woman found dead on Manor Street
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead in east Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirm.
2 dead in east Harris County
What we know:
An investigation is underway in the 600 block of Manor Street, near Texarkana Street.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was found dead with a stab wound outside of someone's home.
The sheriff says deputies followed a trail of blood to a home where a woman was also found dead with unknown injuries.
What we don't know:
The man and the woman have not been identified. There’s no word on what led up to the incident.
Investigation underway
What's next:
The sheriff’s office and the constable’s office are at the scene. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.