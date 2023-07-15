Harris County authorities are on the scene of a shooting near northwest Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 9100 Mills Road.

Initial reports say a woman was inside an apartment when shots were fired outside and a stray bullet hit her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

Investigators are on their way to the scene. No other details have been released at this time.