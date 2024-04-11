A suspect is in custody and a young child was found uninjured after a woman was shot at an apartment in north Harris County on Thursday, authorities say.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the suspect as Quandarrius D. Gardner. The sheriff says he will be charged with aggravated assault-family/deadly weapon.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, deputies responded to a shooting in the 16700 block of Ella Blvd. and learned that a 24-year-old woman had been injured in a shooting that possibly stemmed from domestic violence.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The woman was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in fair condition. The sheriff says she is expected to survive her injuries.

The sheriff says the alleged shooter fled with the couple’s 4-year-old child.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the suspect and the child were located after a search. The 4-year-old was not injured, the sheriff says.

The sheriff says it appears Gardner has three open warrants for previous aggravated assault incidents against the victim.