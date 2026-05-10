NE Harris County: Previous altercation leads to shooting, sources say

The Brief The shooting happened Sunday morning on Forest Acres Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation between the shooter and victim on Saturday. Charges against the alleged shooter are pending.



A man was flown to a hospital Sunday morning after deputies found him shot in northeast Harris County, according to the county sheriff.

NE Harris County shooting

What we know:

The scene was initially reported along East Sam Houston Parkway North. Sources now tell FOX 26 that the incident actually happened on Forest Acres Drive near Cline Road.

Officials first believed the shooting stemmed from a carjacking incident. Now, sources at the scene say the shooting victim had come to a resident's home with a car jack, and the resident came out and shot the man.

The man was driven to a hospital, then flown to another hospital via Lifeflight. Sources say he is expected to recover.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the alleged shooter and the victim know each other. The two reportedly had another altercation on Saturday.

The case will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.