A female is dead and a teen hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road.

Authorities responded to the scene and found an 18-year-old man in a grassy area. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

About 100 feet away, authorities found an unidentified female in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no description of the shooter or shooters at this time.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear if the people who were shot live at the apartment complex.

An investigation is being conducted.

