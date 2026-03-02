Houston weather: Warm, pleasant Monday for first day of RodeoHouston

The Brief Pleasant, mild weather to start Rodeo Hit and Miss Showers this Week Storm Potential Increasing by Weekend



It is the first official day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the weather looks pleasant and warm!

Fantastic start to rodeo

Conditions are ideal for the official opening of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. As the gates at NRG Park open this afternoon, fans can enjoy dry weather and plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Riley Green takes the Star Stage tonight, and for those heading to the stadium, the weather will remain mild and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s by the time the show wraps up.

Rain chances return on Wednesday

After dry weather today, Tuesday brings a few morning drizzles and a noticeable increase in humidity. That increasing moisture will set the stage for scattered showers or storms Wednesday as a higher risk for severe weather sets up across North Texas.

Once that system passes, our rain chances will remain in the 20-30% range through Friday with otherwise pleasant weather in between occasional rain.

Storm threats by the weekend

Looking ahead, the active pattern intensifies as we approach the weekend. Multiple disturbances are forecast to interact with deep moisture from the Gulf, increasing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across Texas by Friday and Saturday.

The Houston area may end up on the southern edge of an area favorable for severe storms, so it will be a close call, but for now, plan on scattered weekend storms and the possibility that you might have to duck inside NRG center when downpours pass overhead.