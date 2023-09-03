A disturbance in a club led to a shooting in the parking lot early Sunday morning, deputies say.

The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of the East Sam Houston Parkway N.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began as a disturbance between two parties inside the club, and everyone was asked to leave.

At some point, the shooting occurred outside in the parking lot, authorities say.

A man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.