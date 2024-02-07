A man was shot and killed in front of Aldine ISD’s Kujawa Elementary School on Tuesday night, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist called 911 after finding the man near the roadway in the 7000 block of Fallbrook Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities responded to the scene and found the man unresponsive, partially in the roadway, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this point what led up to the shooting. Investigators believe the man was on foot before the shooting. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The man who was killed has also not yet been identified, but authorities say he appears to be in his 30s or 40s.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators will search for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.