A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported late Friday night in the 21500 block of Spring Plaza Drive.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two men.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on Spring Plaza.

The sheriff says two couples had been staying in the unit. For unknown reasons, the two men started shooting at each other, Sheriff Gonzalez says.

One man died at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The sheriff says there were three young children in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

The investigation is still underway.