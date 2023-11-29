Harris County shooting: Man killed in afternoon shooting in north Harris County

Harris County authorities are on the scene investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the discovery was made in the 1000 block of Grassy View Drive in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a Hispanic male, possibly in his 30's, was found dead with a possible gunshot wound.

Gonzalez also said the man was found next to a pickup truck.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.