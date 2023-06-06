A man was injured when more than a dozen shots were fired at a Harris County home late Monday night, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Lamppost Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Lamppost Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicates that someone drove up to the house and fired about 15 rounds at the home.

One of the bullets struck a man in the house. The man, reportedly in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Authorities say shell casings for a small caliber pistol were recovered at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect or suspects at this time.