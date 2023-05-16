A man who was found dead in a Harris County apartment Monday night may have been killed a few days before, authorities say.

The discovery was made around 10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Woodforest Blvd.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman went to the apartment to check on her 30-year-old brother, forced entry into the unit and found him dead just inside the doorway.

Authorities say the man had an obvious gunshot wound and had been dead for a while.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary reports suggest that deputies went to the complex on Saturday for a report of a shooting and knocked on the man’s apartment door, but nobody answered.

The medical examiner has not confirmed the man’s time of death, but the sheriff’s office says it is possible he was shot on Saturday when deputies responded the first time.

The investigation is ongoing.