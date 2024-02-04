A man was shot after a suspect opened fire on a store employee and her family in northeast Harris County on Saturday night, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. near Little York Road and the US-59 Eastex Freeway.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman worked at a 99-cents store where there had been a disturbance, possibly involving shoplifting, earlier in the night.

Deputies say the employee cleaned up after the disturbance and left the store to get picked up by a man and a 10-year-old child in a pickup truck.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting near Little York and the US 59 Eastex Freeway.

MORE NEWS: Child hit, killed by car while crossing the road

Once outside, the sheriff’s office says the employee saw two suspects who had been involved in the disturbance inside the store.

Deputies say one of the suspects opened fire on the employee and her family.

The man, who had gotten out of the truck, was struck in the chest, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital and was taken into surgery.

The sheriff’s office says both of the suspects fled the scene. There is no description of them at this time.