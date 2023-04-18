Authorities are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in the parking lot of a hotel in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to a call in the 12900 block of FM 1960 Road W, near Wortham Blvd., around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Authorities found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on FM 1960 W.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses reported that prior to the shooting, three men and a woman had been standing by some vehicles on the side of the hotel. Two of the men reportedly got into a fight but then stopped.

MORE: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after multiple trailer homes catch fire

Shortly after, two of the men who had fought started to walk away from the group, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, one man pulled out a pistol and shot another man, who was trying to run away.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Authorities haven’t released a description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time. The investigation continues.