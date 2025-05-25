Harris Co. deputies shoot armed man who had been 'drinking excessively'

The Brief Harris County deputies shot an armed man in Houston early Sunday. The suspect, Hector Reyes, was wounded and hospitalized. Reyes is charged with assaulting an officer. No deputies were injured in the incident, which is currently under investigation.



Deputies shot an armed man in Houston early Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.

Basil Point Court shooting

What we know:

Harris County Constable Precinct One deputies were called to the 2600 block of Basil Point Ct. in Houston around 1:30 on Sunday morning.

Callers told dispatchers the suspect, later identified as Hector Reyes, 47, had been "drinking excessively" and shooting a gun into the air.

The suspect's wife let deputies inside the home, where they found Reyes with a gun on the back patio. He allegedly then pointed a gun at the deputies.

Shots were fired and Reyes was hit.

He fled to a neighbor's home where he was later found by deputies.

Reyes was taken to the hospital. He is said to be stable.

No deputies were injured.

Reyes was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

The deputies involved in the incident were placed on temporary administrative leave, per department policy.

What we don't know:

The details of the shooting are under investigation.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in that investigation.

What they're saying:

"It's a holiday weekend, so there are going to be people that are celebrating the holiday. We expect people to celebrate the holiday, but guns and alcohol do not mix," said Assistant Chief Lofton Harrison.