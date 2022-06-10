2 women dead after shooting at north Harris County apartment

article

Two women are dead after a shooting at a north Harris County apartment, authorities say.

The deadly shooting was reported in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard on Friday morning.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office described the scene as "an apparent murder suicide".

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a woman had called authorities and stated that she accidentally shot another female and that she was going to kill herself.

Units arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds. One woman died at the scene, and the other woman died at the hospital.

Homicide investigators are responding to the scene to continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.