Harris County shooting: 1 person shot on Veterans Memorial Drive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following a shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting call was received just before 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive.
Authorities said at least one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on a possible suspect.
The victim's name is unknown.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.