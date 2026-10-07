Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Harris County shooting: 1 person shot on Veterans Memorial Drive

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published October 7, 2026 4:28 PM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 4:28 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are on the scene following a shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon. 
    • Officials said the shooting call was received just before 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive. 
    • Authorities said at least one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following a shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officials said the shooting call was received just before 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive. 

Authorities said at least one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on a possible suspect. 

The victim's name is unknown. 

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris CountyNewsCrime and Public SafetyTop Stories