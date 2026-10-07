Harris County shooting: 1 person shot on Veterans Memorial Drive

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene following a shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the shooting call was received just before 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive. Authorities said at least one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.



Harris County authorities are on the scene following a shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting call was received just before 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive.

Authorities said at least one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

The victim's name is unknown.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.