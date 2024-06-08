Harris County shooting: 1 dead after shots fired near East Piper Grove, HCSO says

Harris County authorities are at the scene of a deadly shooting in the Katy area on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities responded to the 3800 block of East Piper Grove where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez stated the suspect left the scene before officials arrived.

Crime scene and homicide investigators are on their way to the scene.