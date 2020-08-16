Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in overnight crash

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a crash overnight. 

Captain J. Shannon posted photos of the damage on Twitter. 

He said that an apparently impaired driver struck the vehicle on the Sam Houston Tollway, near West Road. 

He added that no deputies were injured. 

No word if any tickets or arrests were handed out due to the crash. 
 