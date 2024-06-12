The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teen was found unresponsive at a community pool on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Green Crest Drive.

Officials said a teen female, possibly 15-years-old, was found unresponsive and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.