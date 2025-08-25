Harris County Sheriff's Office employees relieved of duty after DWI charge
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two Harris County Sheriff's office employees have been relieved of duty after they were charged with DWIs on Sunday.
Harris County Sheriff's sergeant, lateral deputy relieved of duty
The backstory:
Sergeant Dung Hoang was arrested by the HCSO on a misdemeanor DWI charge. According to court records, he was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office before he was relieved of duty.
Dung Hoang, Ariana Martinez (Photos: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
The second officer, Ariana Martinez, was newly hired as a lateral deputy assigned to basic training at the sheriff’s office training academy, officials report. She had only been employed at HCSO for a month, court records state. She was arrested by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office on a misdemeanor DWI charge.
Court records state Martinez failed to signal lane chance and was speeding 107 mph in a 65 mph zone. She allegedly blew 0.151 on a breathalyzer.
The Source: Information gathered from Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County court records.