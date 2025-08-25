Harris County Sheriff's Office employees relieved of duty after DWI charge

The Brief Sergeant Dung Hoang and newly hired lateral deputy Ariana Martinez have both been relieved of duty after being charged with DWIs. Hoang was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Martinez had only been employed a month and was assigned to basic training. Both were arrested in separate incidents.



The backstory:

Sergeant Dung Hoang was arrested by the HCSO on a misdemeanor DWI charge. According to court records, he was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office before he was relieved of duty.

Dung Hoang, Ariana Martinez (Photos: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The second officer, Ariana Martinez, was newly hired as a lateral deputy assigned to basic training at the sheriff’s office training academy, officials report. She had only been employed at HCSO for a month, court records state. She was arrested by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office on a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Court records state Martinez failed to signal lane chance and was speeding 107 mph in a 65 mph zone. She allegedly blew 0.151 on a breathalyzer.