Harris County Sheriff's Office employees relieved of duty after DWI charge

By
Published  August 25, 2025 1:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • Sergeant Dung Hoang and newly hired lateral deputy Ariana Martinez have both been relieved of duty after being charged with DWIs.
    • Hoang was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Martinez had only been employed a month and was assigned to basic training.
    • Both were arrested in separate incidents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two Harris County Sheriff's office employees have been relieved of duty after they were charged with DWIs on Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff's sergeant, lateral deputy relieved of duty

The backstory:

Sergeant Dung Hoang was arrested by the HCSO on a misdemeanor DWI charge. According to court records, he was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office before he was relieved of duty.

Dung Hoang, Ariana Martinez (Photos: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The second officer, Ariana Martinez, was newly hired as a lateral deputy assigned to basic training at the sheriff’s office training academy, officials report. She had only been employed at HCSO for a month, court records state. She was arrested by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office on a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Court records state Martinez failed to signal lane chance and was speeding 107 mph in a 65 mph zone. She allegedly blew 0.151 on a breathalyzer.

