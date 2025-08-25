Expand / Collapse search

US-290 crash: 18-wheeler loses load, multiple lanes closed

By
Published  August 25, 2025 8:29am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An 18-wheeler crash has caused the mainlanes of US-290 to shut down.
    • Multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash.
    • The truck appeared to be carrying a large load of bricks.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple lanes of US-290 have been shut down after an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a heavy truck, on Monday morning, officials say.

According to Houston Transtar, just before West Road on US-290 Northwest Westbound, an 18-wheeler lost its load, which appeared to be bricks. The load spilled onto the roadway.

18-wheeler crash shuts down US 290 in Houston

18-wheeler crash shuts down US 290 in Houston

All westbound lanes of US 290 are shutdown before West Road after a crash involving several vehicles, including an 18-wheeler. Life Flight responded to the scene.

Major crash on US-290 in NW Houston

Major crash on US-290 in NW Houston

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles shut down US 290 near West Road on Monday morning.

All westbound lanes are closed at this time. Drivers should expect heavy delays and look for alternate routes.

Image 1 of 3

 

It has not been confirmed how many people were involved or injured.

The Source: Information gathered from Houston Transtar and Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

Crime and Public SafetyTraffic