US-290 crash: 18-wheeler loses load, multiple lanes closed

The Brief An 18-wheeler crash has caused the mainlanes of US-290 to shut down. Multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash. The truck appeared to be carrying a large load of bricks.



Multiple lanes of US-290 have been shut down after an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a heavy truck, on Monday morning, officials say.

According to Houston Transtar, just before West Road on US-290 Northwest Westbound, an 18-wheeler lost its load, which appeared to be bricks. The load spilled onto the roadway.

All westbound lanes are closed at this time. Drivers should expect heavy delays and look for alternate routes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It has not been confirmed how many people were involved or injured.