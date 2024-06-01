Amidst the high school graduation season, the joy of achievement is mixed with sorrow for the Gutierrez family as they honor academic success while feeling the absence of their patriarch, a dedicated public servant.

The late Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, formerly of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, was tragically killed two years ago by an alleged drunk driver. Today, his family celebrates the graduation of their son, Nomar Gutierrez, from Klein Oak High School, an occasion the sergeant had witnessed for his other children.

Lupita Gutierrez, the widow and mother, expressed her emotions.

"It’s a bittersweet moment we get to walk our son through graduation today – something that my husband should be here witnessing, just as he did his other two children."

Gutierrez told FOX 26 it's very difficult as a parent to witness her son go through this.

"It’s definitely just an empty, you know, just feeling in here, and it’s been, and it’s been a very hard day for us," Gutierrez said.

Despite the pain, Nomar finds solace in his family's support and a special connection to his father through a pair of cherished boots.

"These are his boots, his favorite pair, and after he passed, it was like a year until we found them. But when I found them, I was really happy, and I wear them all the time now," Nomar shared.

As Nomar stands on the threshold of a new chapter, launching his online personal training business, Muscles and Mindset, his family reflects on their collective strength and the enduring legacy left by Sgt. Gutierrez.

"We did it. I would tell him that Nomar is a strong young man, we miss him horribly, we're here not only for Nomar but for him too; he gave a lot out of himself," said Lupita.

Gutierrez said it's going to be a difficult month for the family as they will be celebrating her birthday June 8, Nomar and Ramon's birthday on June 20, and the trial is on June 25.