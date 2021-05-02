Harris County resumes vaccinating people with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

For the first time in roughly two weeks in Harris County, people are being vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"It’s better to have the vaccine, even the J and J, than to not have the vaccine at all," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Sunday, we asked people in Houston if they’d get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"No," said Zachariah Perez. "Because of what happened. Not Johnson and Johnson."

"I would, yeah," said Dillon Frisco. "It doesn’t seem unsafe at all. It’s more likely that I die in a car crash on a way to get the vaccine, than actually die from the vaccine. I think it seems safe."

So far 34 percent of people at least 16-years-old in Harris County are considered fully-vaccinated.

"We have the supply, but the demand has fallen," said Turner. "I know of no one who has died in the state of Texas from these vaccines. But, well over 40,000 people have died in the state of Texas from the Coronavirus."

Local officials are trying to motivate more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with a new raffle giveaway. From May 3 – May 16,every adult vaccinated at NRG Park will be entered to win tickets to local concerts, Texans home games, the Houston Rodeo, Disney on Ice, The Nutcracker, Monster Jam, Dynamo or Dash games, and more.