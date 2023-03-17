A tornado emergency was issued for the Houston area in January and caused severe damage to homes and businesses and residents can now apply for relief.

Ready Harris announced that Harris County residents who were impacted by the severe weather from Jan. 24, can now apply for U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans to help repair property damage.

JANUARY SEVERE WEATHER: Houston weather videos: Shocking footage of floods, heavy rain and tornado damage

SBA offers low-interest loans to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters as a form of assistance. The agency also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofits with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster.

SUGGESTED: Preliminary report for January's tornado details damage over 18 miles

HOW TO APPLY

SUGGESTED: Preliminary report for January's tornado details damage over 18 miles

To apply for relief loans, you can apply online to receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to apply for these loans is on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.