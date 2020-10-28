Harris County Republicans still hope to block drive-thru voting with new petition

article

Less than a week after being rejected by the Texas Supreme Court, Harris County Republicans have filed a new petition to stop drive-thru voting.

According to the petition, “drive-thru voting is not recognized in the Texas Election Code.”

The petition also accuses Chris Hollins, the interim Harris County Clerk who is a Democrat, of placing nine of the 10 drive-thru polling locations in heavily Democratic areas.

Back in June, Harris County announced that it would set up drive-thru locations available to all voters in an effort to expand voting access.

The Texas Tribune reported that the county first tested the program with 200 voters in the July primary runoff election. The county clerk's office explained in its filing to the Supreme Court that lines of cars are guided into either covered tents or a parking garage where poll workers check voters' photo identification and registration status. Voters are handed a portable voting machine in their car to cast their ballot.

The move was met by a last-minute challenge from the Texas and Harris County Republican parties, which was rejected without an order or opinion.

In the new petition, the court is also being asked to reject any votes already cast through drive-thru voting.

As of Tuesday late afternoon, more than 100,000 ballots have been cast in Harris County drive-thrus.

According to attorney Jared Woodfill, if the Texas Supreme Court rejects the petition for writ of mandamus, he will turn to the United States Supreme Court. Woodfill also claims to have filed a similar case in a federal district court in Houston.