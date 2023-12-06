Harris County Public Health knocking down neighborhood nuisances

Harris County Public Health officials are knocking down neighborhood nuisances at a time. On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and public health department joined together for the latest nuisance property abatement located on 7250 Beaumont Place in northeast Harris County.

The abandoned apartment complex is just one of about 300 properties that Harris County Public Health has abated. Neighbors called the previous property an eyesore.

SUGGESTED: Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to seek a third term in office

"I’m glad they did it because it was empty for a long time. You’re talking about 10-15 years," said Luis Sarrcola, a 32-year-old resident in northeast Harris County.

Crews tore down the property after it was deemed a public nuisance.

"This property over here has been abandoned for a year and a half. It’s being used as an abandoned dumping ground. There were busted open doors, windows, holes in the roof," said Scott Jeansonne, Director of Environmental Public Health for Harris County Public Health.

The demolition is part of Harris County Public Health’s ongoing effort to enforce the Texas Neighborhood Nuisance Abatement Act. HCPH investigates complaints from residents that violate the act that is intended to eliminate public nuisances in unincorporated areas in Texas. Neighborhood nuisances include accumulated trash, standing water, conditions that harbor insects and rodents, high weeds, and more.

"So what we’re doing is using funds that have been appropriated by Harris County Commissioners Court to actually abate this nuisance to improve the community as a whole," said Jeansonne.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Luis Sarrcola has lived in the neighborhood for 32 years. He said the building was a breeding ground for trespassers.

"Yes, homeless. They’re there because an empty building like that is for drug addicts and everything, hiding people," said Sarrcola.

"It’s good because people go there and use drugs and stuff and the kids on their bikes sometimes go inside," said Julio Contreras, another neighbor in northeast Harris County.

Longtime neighbors hope the land will be turned into something useful for the community.

"I hope they put something like a park or something for the kids," said Contreras.

For more information about neighborhood nuisance, click here.