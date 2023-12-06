Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to seek a third term in office

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has announced that she will be seeking a third term in office, according to a release.

Ogg has served first as a Harris County Assistant District Attorney, then as the first director of Houston's Anti-Gank Task Force and later as executive director of Crime Stoppers in Houston.

In 2016, Ogg defeated incumbent Devon Anderson, a Republican, and took office on January 1, 2017 as Harris County's first Democratic District Attorney since 1980. She was then re-elected in 2020 by over 120,000 votes.

According to a release, Ogg has used her time in office to prioritize prosecution of violent criminals, creating a Homicide Division in 2022 to focus exclusively on resolving a backlog of more than 1,800 pending Capital Murder and Murder cases. She sought legislation to prioritize such cases for trial, and in 2023, the Texas Legislature changed Texas law to do just that. Ogg has credited her prosecutors and support staff with an overtime effort on nights and weekends with their successes in convicting some of the most dangerous offenders in the nation. Ogg has also exonerated seven wrongly-convicted individuals, making them eligible for legal relief and, in some cases, compensation from the State of Texas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ogg’s intentional diversion of thousands of non-violent offenders around jail and back into the workforce has reduced the Harris County jail population of non-violent misdemeanor offenders to less than 3% of its 10,000 plus population. Ogg has supported non-cash bonds for that population, while opposing the release of repeat violent offenders on bail. Ogg attributes her own mother’s kidnapping by a serial rapist in 1962 for her emphasis on a victim-centric approach to prosecution.

The Democratic Primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.