Harris County property tax deadline quickly approaching

By
Published  January 28, 2026 3:50pm CST
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - This Saturday, January 31, is the deadline for Harris County property owners to pay their taxes.

What you can do:

Tax office branches will have extended hours for the next two days.

On Thursday, the hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, the offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

You can also pay by phone or online, with a credit card or e-check.

For more information on how you can pay your property taxes, click here

The Source: Harris County Tax Office 



 

