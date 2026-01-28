Harris County property tax deadline quickly approaching
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - This Saturday, January 31, is the deadline for Harris County property owners to pay their taxes.
What you can do:
Tax office branches will have extended hours for the next two days.
On Thursday, the hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, the offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
You can also pay by phone or online, with a credit card or e-check.
For more information on how you can pay your property taxes, click here.
The Source: Harris County Tax Office