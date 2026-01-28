Harris County property tax deadline quickly approaching

The Brief This Saturday, January 31, is the deadline for Harris County property owners to pay their taxes. Tax office branches will have extended hours for the next two days. You can also pay by phone or online, with a credit card or e-check.



This Saturday, January 31, is the deadline for Harris County property owners to pay their taxes.

What you can do:

Tax office branches will have extended hours for the next two days.

On Thursday, the hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, the offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

You can also pay by phone or online, with a credit card or e-check.

For more information on how you can pay your property taxes, click here.

The Source: Harris County Tax Office





