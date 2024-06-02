The Harris County community is rallying to support the family of a mother of four who was tragically killed during the devastating storm on May 16. It was reported that 31-year-old Christin Leann Martinez died when she was struck by a fallen tree.

"Christin was just a joy. She’s a beautiful person inside and out," said Judy Carrales, Christin's aunt through marriage.

Family, friends, and Precinct 6 staff members worked together to raise funds for the family of Christin Leann Martinez.

"A couple of weeks ago, when that horrible, tormented storm came through here, devastated, taking so many lives. Christin Leann Martinez was one of them," said Constable Silvia Trevino of Precinct 6.

Tragedy struck when the mother of four was trying to move her car during last month's storm and a falling tree took her life.

"The story of my niece touched a lot of people’s hearts," said Carrales.

When the news spread about Martinez’s death, Precinct 6 officials stepped in to help.

"As soon as it happened, I was just heartbroken. My heart went out to them. I got with my team and I said, ‘Let’s do something," said Trevino.

In a heartwarming show of support, a bar-b-que benefit was held to raise money for the four sons Martinez leaves behind.

"She was just the absolute best mother to her boys. She did absolutely everything for them. The values, the manners, everything that these boys have is because of her," said Carrales.

The Martinez family is trying to find comfort in knowing Christin’s love and strength live on through her sons.

"I think her legacy definitely will live on through her kids. Through, just again, the values that she’s instilled in them. The fact that she was just such a kind and caring person and her boys are a true example of that," said Carrales.

All proceeds from the event will go to Martinez’s four sons and family to help them through the difficult time.