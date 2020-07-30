Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office investigating July home burglary

article

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office needs your help identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary of a habitation case.



According to authorities, on July 15, deputies responded to a burglary of a habitation call on the 20400 block of Lake Springs around 3 a.m.

The complainants told police that they were checking their son’s home while he was on vacation and found someone made forced entry through the back door.



Every room in the home was ransacked and multiple items were taken, according to authorities.



Following an investigation, Constable deputies discovered a possible suspect used the victim’s credit card at a Walmart, located at 12353 West FM 1960 and N. Eldridge Drive and other locations.



Video surveillance captured photos of a possible Black or Hispanic male, wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt, red shorts with black and red Nike shoes.



If you have any information on who the suspect may be, contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at (281) 376-3472.

