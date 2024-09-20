Two parents were arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting a juvenile child, Harris County authorities say.

Constable Mark Herman reports deputies were called to the 4900 block of Hennington Drive around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and heard yelling inside the home when they arrived.

An adult woman answered the door and a young girl could be heard yelling she was assaulted, officials say.

The deputies entered the home and the parents were arrested.

According to Herman, they were charged with Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Injury to a Child, and Retaliation. They were taken to Harris County Jail.