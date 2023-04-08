Harris County officials drop off gifts for child fighting leukemia

A young child in Harris County received a welcoming gift from some HCSO deputies while he was in the hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Community Engagement Team was told about a child, Hayden, battling Leukemia who loves law enforcement.

In a kind gesture, the team packed a basket of HCSO swag to deliver to the young boy. But on the way to Hayden's home, the team says they received news he was being rushed to the hospital and decided to head to Children's Memorial Herman instead.

The team put the packages in Hayden's room before he arrived. They later got to meet him for the first time once he arrived at the hospital.

"I want to give a shout-out to HEB at Hwy 6 and Keith Harrow for providing a gift backpack for Hayden," HCSO Community Engagement said in their Facebook post. "We will start it off by praying for Hayden and his family as they fight the fight."