Harris County sergeant relieved of duty after allegedly assaulting Baytown nurses

A Harris County Precinct 3 sergeant has been placed on leave after he allegedly assaulted three nurses on New Year's Day.

Harris County: Sergeant accused of assaulting Baytown nurses

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 26, the Precinct 3 Constable's Office confirmed that Sgt. Robert Nobles has been placed on leave following an incident at a local hospital.

Baytown Police confirmed that they responded to an assault call Thursday morning at a hospital on Garth Road, near West Baker Road.

Officers were told that a patient assaulted hospital staff members while he was waiting for medical treatment. The patient, now identified as Sgt. Nobles, allegedly assaulted three nurses, including one who is pregnant, using his hands and nearby hospital equipment.

The sergeant then allegedly went through multiple parts of the hospital before being detained by staff.

Baytown Police say the suspect is facing three felony charges for Assault of Medical Personnel. He hasn't officially been arrested because he's still getting medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Investigation underway

What's next:

The Precinct 3 Constable's Office confirmed that Sgt. Nobles has been relieved of his duty and placed on administrative leave.

The office's Internal Affairs unit is investigating.