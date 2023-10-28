Harris County motorcycle crash on Kuykendahl Road injures one

Authorities are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle in north Harris County.

Harris County Constable deputies are in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road for a major vehicle crash involving a car and motorcyle.

Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office

Officials say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.