Northwest Harris County: Man pronounced dead after father finds him unresponsive, officials say

Harris County investigators are looking into a man's cause of death after his family found him unresponsive on Wednesday morning.

Harris County: Man's death under investigation

What we know:

Deputies were called to the 11100 block of McCracken Circle off Jones Road. Authorities told FOX 26 that a call came in at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Michalel Ritchie, a man called the authorities about his adult son who was unresponsive at the scene.

Allegedly, the son didn't come home, and his family used a location-tracking app on their phones to find him at the scene.

First responders were called to help, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are looking to contact the owner of a business at the scene to see if they have any helpful evidence. Sgt. Ritchie says the business was not open at the time of the investigation.

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death is under investigation.