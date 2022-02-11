Man shot and killed while working in NW Harris County parking lot: HCSO

article

The operator of a sweeper truck was shot and killed while working in a store parking lot in northwest Harris County early Friday morning, authorities say.

The shooting was reported in the 19500 block of the Tomball Parkway around 4 a.m., when Lowe’s night shift employees exited the store and discovered the man, the sheriff’s office says. Investigators say the shooting actually occurred hours before.

The man, identified by authorities as 56-year-old Jose Canales, was found outside of his sweeper truck with a gunshot wound to the leg. He died at the scene.

According to police, investigators were able to review surveillance video from the store and determined that Canales had gotten out of his sweeper truck to pick up some large pieces of debris around 1 a.m.

When he did this, a silver SUV entered the parking lot, pulled up next to Canales’ truck, and two suspects got out, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the male suspects approached Canales, who appeared to resist and began fighting with the suspect. Authorities say the suspect then shot Canales one time before fleeing in the SUV with the other suspect.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston.