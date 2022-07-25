HCSO: Man shot during altercation with tow truck driver

article

A man was shot after reportedly confronting a tow truck driver in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of W Mount Houston.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tow truck driver was towing a vehicle from an apartment complex when a man who did not own the vehicle approached him.

Deputies say the man displayed a weapon, and the tow truck driver also had a weapon to protect himself. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire, and the man was shot.

At some point after the man was shot, one of his family members picked up the gun and started shooting back at the tow truck driver, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say the tow truck driver ran several blocks away and called 911.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

The family member and the wrecker driver were both detained, the sheriff’s office says. The investigation is ongoing.