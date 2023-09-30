The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was shot to death in east Harris County Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of East St. Charles Drive.

The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 to report a man who was lying unresponsive in a front yard. Deputies responded to the scene and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the man lived nearby and may have been coming home or going to work when he was confronted outside of his van by the unknown gunman.

At some point, shots were fired, and the man was killed, authorities say.

Deputies say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Investigators were talking with witnesses and neighbors to gather more information in the case.