Harris County: Man killed after forklift falls over on Killough Street, authorities investigating

Harris County authorities are on the scene after a man was killed when a forklift fell over on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Man killed after forklight fell over in Harris County

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred in the 5400 block of Killough Street around 3:45 p.m.

Officials said a man was found unresponsive next to a very large forklift that had fallen over.

The man was pronounced dead by EMS.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim or any additional information.