Harris County man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 6-month-old in car

Harris County authorities arrested a father who was driving while intoxicated with his infant in the car.

According to Constable Mark Herman, a traffic stop was conducted on Friday in the 27000 block of Northwest Freeway by a deputy after a driver identified signs of intoxication.

The driver, now identified as Marco Perez, had his 6-month-old in the car and was determined to be driving while intoxicated after completing a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Marco Perez (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman, Precinct 4)

Officials later discovered he has three prior convictions for DWI.

Child Protective Services were advised of the case and the child was released to a guardian on the scene.

Perez was arrested and charged with a DWI - 4th offense. His bond was set at $35,000 and he was booked in Harris County Jail.