Harris County M.U.D. #24 issues boil water notice for customers

A boil water notice has been issued for customers in Harris County M.U.D. #24.

According to a release, E.coli bacteria was found in the water supply on August 20. The system was resampled the same day which showed total coliform positive sample results.

Officials said the bacteria can make you sick, and are a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

As a result, customers in the area are asked to not drink the water without boiling it first.

The release stated officials anticipate resolving the problem by August 24.