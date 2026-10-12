Harris County leaders weigh Flock cameras’ future as questions remain over costs

The Brief Precinct 4 says its Flock costs totaled approximately $350,000, including installation fees. Precinct 3 says its 44 fixed license plate readers will remain operational, with annual spending of $125,000. Commissioners Court is scheduled to discuss Flock cameras Thursday, Oct. 15, as questions remain about contract obligations and possible refunds.



Harris County leaders are taking different positions on Flock license plate reader cameras as questions grow over privacy, public safety and the taxpayer cost of the system.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones has moved to decommission her precinct’s cameras. Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis supports that decision, while Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey says his precinct’s cameras will remain operational.

Precinct 3’s office says the county’s cameras remain under contract and are still being paid for, whether covered or not. The office cited an annual county budget of $870,000 for the system.

Precinct 4: Approximately $350,000 in costs

Briones’ office told FOX 26 that Precinct 4’s Flock costs totaled approximately $350,000, including installation fees.

The office referred questions about total countywide spending, the number of cameras taken offline and how many remain active to the Office of County Administration.

Questions about remaining payments, potential refunds and cancellation or removal costs were referred to the Harris County Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

"Any review of the County’s contracts with Flock, including payment obligations or service refunds, will be handled by the Harris County Attorney’s Office," the precinct said.

FOX 26 asked about the system’s future, Briones’ office pointed to Thursday’s Commissioners Court discussion and provided her previous statement:

Precinct 1: Ellis supports decommissioning Precinct 4 cameras

Ellis said his office has never deployed Flock cameras and supports Briones’ decision.

In a statement to FOX 26, he emphasized protecting both public safety and residents’ privacy:

Precinct 2: Additional response expected

Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office was tied up with an important matter when contacted Monday. Additional information from his office will come soon.

Precinct 3: Ramsey says cameras will remain operational

Precinct 3 says it has 44 fixed license plate readers and spends $125,000 annually on the system.

In a statement provided by his office, Ramsey said:

The vote described by Precinct 3 included four votes in favor, none against and one abstention.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo: Agencies expected to weigh in Thursday

Hidalgo’s office said the county judge led the push to discuss Flock cameras and expects agencies and departments to weigh in during Thursday’s meeting.

What happens next?

Flock cameras are on the agenda for discussion at Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting.